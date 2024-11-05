Update On Lancaster County Officer-Involved Shooting

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate a fatal Sunday morning officer-involved shooting. 39-year-old Andrew Ward of Elizabethtown died in the incident which happened outside the Northwest Regional Police Station on Elizabethtown Road. The shooting happened after Ward showed up at the police station. Police had contact with Ward at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday evening when he was arrested for DUI. Ward was processed and then released to his spouse, but later returned to the police station at around 1:33 a.m. to speak with officers about his personal property. Preliminary information indicates that an officer initially spoke with Ward outside, then requested another officer for backup. A handgun registered to Ward was recovered at the scene. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene after life saving measures were taken. The District Attorney will make final determination on the police action after the completion of the investigation.