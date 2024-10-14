“Unto” Reaches Out To Hurricane Milton/Helene Victims

PENNSYLVANIA – Victims impacted from the devastation from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton are getting help from a local ministry. “Unto” is reaching out with items such as meals, water filters, tarps, and hygiene supplies to provide immediate relief and express the kindness of Jesus to those in critical need after the hurricanes. You can make a financial donation to “Unto” to help with their relief effort by clicking on their logo below. The Unto Global Logistics Center is located at 1506 Quarry Road in Mount Joy, Lancaster County.