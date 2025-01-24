Unemployment Compensation Proposed For Certain School Workers

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced which would give unemployment benefits to educational assistance workers throughout the course of the summer break. House Bill 265 would make it possible for bus drivers, janitors, lunch staff, and related positions to apply for unemployment compensation during the summer months. Currently, they are forced to rely on temporary positions over the summer to afford necessities. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Lindsay Powell called educational support professionals “unsung heroes” of schools across PA. Retaining such employees has proven difficult for school districts. According to the PA School Bus Association, there were about 3,500 unfilled school bus driver positions and 70% of superintendents reported a shortage of instructional aides. The bill has been referred to the House Labor and Industry Committee.