Two PA House Democrats Resign From Office

HARRISBURG – Two PA House Democrats have resigned from office. Reps. Donna Bullock and Stephen Kinsey, both from Philadelphia County, have stepped down from their posts. Bullock, who stepped down on Monday, was appointed as the new CEO of Project Home, a Philadelphia non-profit group that addresses homelessness. Kinsey had announced that he planned to leave the state House at the end of the legislative session, but resigned yesterday. PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton has scheduled special elections for both House seats to be held on Tuesday, September 17.