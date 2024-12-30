Two Nabbed In York County Bank Robbery

YORK COUNTY – Two people were arrested in connection with a York County bank robbery. On December 28 at 11:52 a.m., York County Regional Police responded to the Orrstown Bank at 2587 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township. A white male suspect entered the bank, handed the teller two bags, and demanded that she fill them with cash. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled on foot. At 12:10 p.m., an officer stopped a silver Chevrolet SUV on Winterstown Road after the driver briefly evaded police and discarded cash from the vehicle. 41-year-old Lakiesha Stirling was taken into custody. Further investigation led to the identification of the male suspect as 25-year-old Anthony Warner. Warner was apprehended as he attempted to enter his residence. Both Stirling and Warner are facing charges related to the robbery and were taken to York County Central Booking for arraignment.