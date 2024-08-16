Two Missing In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY– Authorities in Lebanon County are searching to two missing individuals. State Police report that 11-year-old Ace Snook ran away from his home in Myerstown without shoes, money or his cell phone. He had been residing with his grandmother for the past two weeks. Police conducted a search, but did not find the boy. Police believe he may have been picked up by a friend or a relative. Anyone with information about the boy is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194. Lebanon City Police are looking for a 74-year-old man who is missing. Prospero Acosta-Lazardo is known to have medical issues and has had sporadic phone contact with his family in the past 24 hours. He may be in the Lancaster area attempting to return to Lebanon. Police released a photo of him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054.