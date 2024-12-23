Two Lancaster County Shooting Investigations

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting. Around 11:26 p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of W. King Street and found two adult male victims suffering from wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Lancaster City Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. by contacting them at 717-735-3300 or leaving an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.

LANCASTER COUNTY – Another Saturday shooting in Lancaster County is under investigation. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Hyde Park Drive in East Hempfield Township after neighbors called 911 reporting that they heard what sounded like shots fired inside a residence. Upon arrival, police heard yelling from inside. Shortly afterward, a female victim exited and told police that 31-year-old Shaiquil Knight had assaulted her and another female. Knight eventually exited the residence, at which time he was detained. Both female victims had visible physical injuries which were not life threatening. It was determined that no one had been struck by gunfire. Police learned that Knight had become angry and assaulted both victims. He also allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds into the ceiling of the residence. Police located evidence of gunshots having been fired inside. Knight was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.