Two Lancaster County Ministries Receive Grants

LANCASTER COUNTY – The PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program has distributed grants to two Lancaster County ministries. Solid Rock Youth Ministries of Quarryville received a $44,550 grant while The Factory Ministries in Paradise received a $26,000 grant. Factory Ministries will use the funding to expand its Factory Market program, which is a by-choice market that invites participants experiencing food insecurity to shop bi-weekly for fresh, refrigerated, frozen, and dry goods that fit each person’s diet. Solid Rock Youth Ministries plans to renovate its recently purchased new facility to provide enhanced after school and summer programs, including support, fellowship, healthy snacks, and meals for hungry children and their families.