Two Juveniles Charged In AI-Generated Porn Case

LANCASTER – An investigation into AI-generated pornographic images of students at Lancaster Country Day School has resulted in two juvenile males being charged. The investigation also determined that there was no criminal failure on behalf of any school employee to report suspected child abuse as it is currently defined by our laws. Both juveniles face criminal conspiracy, possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene material to minors, and other charges. In total, 60 victims were identified, all females, with 48 of the victims being students at Lancaster Country Day School. The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information including but not limited to any possible additional victims are encouraged to contact Detective Laurel Bair at 717-426-1164.