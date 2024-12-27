Two Fires Around The Region

YORK/LEBANON COUNTIES – Units battled two separate house fires in our region. One occurred around 4:30 a.m. today in the 1100 block of Felton Road in Windsor Township, York County. There were no reported injuries from the fire. A cause is under investigation. Another multi-family fire happened this morning along North Sixth Street in Lebanon. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced and operating an emergency shelter at the Salvation Army Lebanon Corps at 1031 Guilford Street in Lebanon. There are no reports of injuries and no word on a cause. At the shelter, Red Cross workers are offering comfort and care, including a safe place to sleep, meals and snacks, hygiene items and other support services. Red Cross shelters are open to everyone in need after a disaster, and all disaster assistance is free. Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS.