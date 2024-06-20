Two Burglaries In Columbia Investigated

COLUMBIA- Police are investigating two burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of June 19th at businesses located in the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia. Entry was made by the suspects pushing in window air conditioners and money was taken from both businesses. Police are attempting to identify two suspects in the burglaries captured on video surveillance. You can see pictures of the suspects on our website under this story. Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735. Police would also like to remind residents using window air conditioners to make sure the window is secured so that the air conditioner cannot be easily removed.