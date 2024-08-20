Trump Campaigns In York

YORK – Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump delivered a speech at a factory in York on Monday. He is campaigning in battleground states focusing on his efforts to improve the economy, reduce crime, and protect our national security and border. Trump said he plans to bring prosperity back to all Americans. He told factory workers and supporters at Precision Custom Components, a company that makes components for military and nuclear use, that he will promote more domestic energy production and end Kamala Harris’s war on energy. Trump also talked about Harris wanting to de-fund the police, abolish cash bail, and abolish I.C.E. He expects PA will tell Harris that she’s “fired” due to the condition of our nation.