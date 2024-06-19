Travel Insurance Legislation Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – A measure aimed at streamlining and improving travel insurance in PA will boost consumer confidence, according to York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, who sponsored the legislation which was signed into law. Under Act 28 of 2024, updates to PA’s insurance laws will codify an efficient, fair, uniform, and effective regulatory framework for travel insurance. The new law will allow consumers to request additional features and a pricing breakdown of their travel insurance policy. It will also require insurers to list contact information for individuals who can assist with travel insurance cancellation fee waivers and additional assistance services. The law will require travel protection plans to be distinguishable between travel assistance service and travel insurance. It will also protect consumers online by requiring insurers to list coverage options that must be selected by the consumer through an “opt-in” option, instead of an “opt-out” option. The law goes into effect in 90 days.