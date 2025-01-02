Train Kills Pedestrian In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man was struck and killed this morning by an Amtrak train. Northwest Regional Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the tracks in the area of Foreman & Heisey Quarry Road in West Donegal Township. Authorities say the man, identified as 34-year-old Alex Fitzgibbon of Columbia, suffered serious injuries and was transported by EMS to Lancaster General Hospital where he died from his injuries. Amtrak Police responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.