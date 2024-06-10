Tragedy At A Lancaster City Hotel

LANCASTER – An employee at the Holiday Inn in Lancaster City has died after police responded yesterday afternoon for a Rescue Level 1 fall. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the hotel at 26 E. Chestnut Street where staff members had discovered an unconscious male victim. Authorities believe that a steel grate was temporarily removed for maintenance work, resulting in the employee falling into the exposed opening. Despite the quick response and attempts at life-saving measures from first responders, the victim could not be revived. The victim has not yet been identified. An investigation into what happened is ongoing.