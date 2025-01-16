Three Bill Package Ensures Tax Dollars Used Properly

HARRISBURG – Two area state senators plan to introduce legislation ensuring the PA Department of Human Services or DHS use assistance dollars for those who truly need it. Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall and Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties are proposing a three bill package. The first will ensure that SNAP benefits are not being spent on those who are no longer living by requiring the DHS to check death certificates against its recipients of Medical Assistance and SNAP benefits. The second bill will require the DHS to check wage records by employers and the Revenue Department against recipients of Medical Assistance and SNAP benefits. The third will ensure that DHS is following the Public Assistance Integrity Act. The Department must report how many applicants reported lottery winnings of $600 or more, how many of those applicants were denied assistance due to lottery winnings of $600 or more, and any potential gaps in communication encountered between DHS and County Assistance Offices which may have resulted in the failed reporting of winnings over $600. The senators are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of their measures.