Thousands In Unclaimed Property Returned In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin announced that nearly $27,000 in unclaimed property is being returned to residents of Lancaster County following Martin’s recent annual Senior Expo. Garrity said getting this money back to where it belongs is fantastic news as unclaimed property does not belong to the state – it belongs to hardworking Pennsylvanians. Martin expressed his appreciation for Garrity’s team for being at the expo and helping to return their property. Treasury is working to return more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners – including over $68 million owed to Lancaster County residents. The average claim is worth about $1,600. To learn more or to search Treasury’s database to see if any money is available for you to claim, click on the picture below.