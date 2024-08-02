Third Party Candidates Aim For PA Election Ballot

HARRISBURG (AP) – Over a dozen third-party candidates filed to get on PA’s election ballot. The deadline was Thursday at 5 p.m. PA is expected to have a decisive role in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Four third-party candidates filed to run for president: Robert Kennedy Jr. of the We the People Party, Jill Stein of the Green Party, Randall Terry of the Constitution Party, and Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. The Libertarian Party submitted signatures under a stand-in candidate who will be replaced by its nominee, Chase Oliver. Three third-party PA U.S. Senate candidates: John Thomas of the Libertarian Party, Leila Hazou of the Green Party ,and Bernard Selker of the Constitution Party. Third-party candidates filing by for state attorney general were Robert Cowburn of the Libertarian Party, Richard Weiss of the Green Party, Eric Settle of the Forward Party, and Justin Magill of the Constitution Party. Third-party candidates for state Treasurer are Nickolas Ciesielski of the Libertarian Party, Chris Foster of the Forward Party, and Troy Bowman of the Constitution Party. For PA auditor general, third-party candidates who filed to run are Reece Smith of the Libertarian Party and Alan Goodrich of the Constitution Party. The filings, however, may not be the last word. Legal challenges can be filed through Aug. 8.