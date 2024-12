Theft Suspect Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a retail theft suspect. On December 12 around 2:45 p.m., surveillance at a local jewelry store captured a male subject stealing a $1,200 sterling silver ring commemorating a recent political candidate. You can see the surveillance photos of the suspect below. If you recognize this person, please contact Ephrata Police Officer Cudnohufsky at 717-738-9200, extension 264.