Theft Investigation At Lancaster County Hotel

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an incident of theft which occurred at the Wyndham Resort at 2300 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster on Monday, August 12th. A male and female were involved in removing numerous items from the hotel. Police released photos of the suspects involved. Anyone who may be familiar with the suspects or has information regarding the crime is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676. Tipsters can remain anonymous.