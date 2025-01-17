The Fetterman Factor With A New Administration

HARRISBURG (AP) – When Democrat John Fetterman got elected to the U.S. Senate from PA, many backers had hoped he’d challenge the status quo. He has – just not in the way many had expected. Fetterman has warmed to President-elect Donald Trump, a man he criticized on the 2024 campaign trail, and recently became the first Senate Democrat to meet with Trump since the election. Fetterman has also met with many of Trump’s Cabinet picks and staked out positions on policy and legislation that break with his party. Fetterman says his meeting with Trump “was a positive experience,” while Trump has called it “fascinating.”