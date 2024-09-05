Teen Brings Weapon To Cumberland County School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities are investigating the discovery of a student bringing a weapon to school. On September 4 around 7:35 a.m., a staff member at the Camp Hill Middle School was notified of a student brandishing an airsoft weapon outside of the middle school entrance. Immediately upon receiving the information, the staff member intervened. Upon a search of the student, an unloaded airsoft weapon was found. Camp Hill Police was notified and started an investigation in cooperation with the school district. All students, faculty, and staff were safe in and around the building. The investigation is on-going into the incident.