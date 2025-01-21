Swearing In For Three PA State-Row Offices

HARRISBURG – Swearing in ceremonies are taking place today for three state-row offices: State Treasurer, Auditor General, and Attorney General. Stacy Garrity was re-elected for another term as PA’s Treasurer. She is focused on transparency, cutting waste and fees, returning more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and making education affordable for Pennsylvanians. Timothy DeFoor returns for another term as Auditor General with his background in investigating government and contractor fraud, waste, and abuse within state government. David Sunday will begin his new role as Attorney General. He is a career litigator, was a past President of the York County Bar Association, and served as York County’s District Attorney. All three are Republicans.