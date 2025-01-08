Swearing-In Ceremonies Held At PA Capitol

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA lawmakers on Tuesday returned for swearing-in ceremonies. Democrat Rep. Joanna McClinton was selected again as House Speaker for the new session after the Republican floor leader bowed out to resolve a deadlock. Democrats won 102 seats in November, a single-vote majority, but one of their members, Rep. Matthew Gergely, was absent from swearing-in day after suffering a medical emergency. In the initial vote for speaker, Republican Leader, Rep. Jesse Topper and McClinton each garnered 101 votes. Topper then removed himself from consideration. The PA Senate had its swearing-in yesterday. Republicans control the chamber with a 28-22 majority, but one of those GOP seats is vacant due to the recent resignation of Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument. A special election to fill Aument’s seat was scheduled to be held on March 25.