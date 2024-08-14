Swatting Investigation At Two Lancaster County Schools

LITITZ – Lancaster County authorities responded yesterday to a “swatting” incident that was reported via a chat feature to the 988 Crisis Line. At 12:43 p.m., the person who initiated the chat reported that they placed bombs inside Lititz Elementary School. At 1:12 p.m., a second and similar threat was also reported via 988. The second threat alleged bombs were placed inside Kissel Hill Elementary. “Swatting” is a term used to refer to making a false call to police to bring about the dispatch of many officers to a particular address. An investigation found the threats were false. The buildings were cleared by police canine units and no suspicious packages were located through a search. Two IP addresses which originated the threats were determined to be outside of the United States and outside of PA. The investigation into the incidents continues.