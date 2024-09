Suspicious Death In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A death investigation is underway in Dauphin County. Yesterday around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported deceased male in the 4000 block of North Front Street in Harrisburg, along the Susquehanna River. At this time, it’s currently being investigated as a suspicious death; however, there is no ongoing danger to the public. Anyone who may have information regarding this case is urged to call Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265.