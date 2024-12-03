Suspects Sought With Dauphin County ATM Skimming Device

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are investigating an ATM skimming incident. On November 24 around 7 p.m., Lower Paxton Township Police responded to the PA Central Credit Union for a report of suspicious activity. Upon further investigation, officers determined that a skimming device had been placed on the exterior ATM. Surveillance pictures from the ATM of the suspects involved have been released. If anyone has any information about the incident or the individuals involved, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.