Suspects Sought In Lancaster Shots-Fired Incident

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a shots fired incident between two groups of individuals that occurred on January 1, 2025, around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Plum Street. Authorities released a photo of the individuals who both fired shots in the incident. You can see the the two suspects below. No one was harmed. The individuals remain unidentified and police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them. If anyone has information regarding the individuals or the incident, please contact Detective Jared Snader at 717-719-4586.