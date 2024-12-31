Suspects Sought In Cumberland County Motel Robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery of a Cumberland County motel. It happened on December 21 at the Motel 6 along the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township. Two masked suspects entered the lobby area where one of the suspects demanded money from desk clerk while the other suspect helps himself to some free coffee. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle being driven by a third individual. Police released video from the lobby and parking lot which can be seen below. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.