Suspects Sought In Columbia Shots Fired Incident

COLUMBIA – A shots fired investigation is underway in Lancaster County. It occurred November 7 around 8:27 a.m. in the area of South Third St. and Ave. J in Columbia. Police are searching for two persons of interest that fled from the scene on foot. Pictures of the two can be seen below. Both were wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and masks. One individual was wearing black pants while the other was wearing gray pants. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.