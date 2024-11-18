Suspect Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect. 20-year-old Dominic Lopez, A.K.A. “Dom” and “Easy,” is wanted for robbery, aggravated assault, and riot charges. He is also wanted for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Lopez is six foot three, 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the Hanover and Littlestown areas where he has family. You can see his picture below. If you know where Lopez is, please call 911 or e-mail detectives at CID@pennpolice.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.