Suspect Sought In Lancaster Robbery

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that took place yesterday morning. On December 17 around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Turkey Hill on the 400 block of South Duke Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. The suspect displayed a knife when confronted by staff for shoplifting, threatened staff, and left with food items. The male fled on foot. Anyone with information about the individual or incident is encouraged to contact County Dispatch at 717-664-1180 or leave an anonymous tip through the Lancaster Police Crimewatch page.