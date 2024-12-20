Suspect In Harrisburg Federal Courthouse Incident Identified

HARRISBURG (AP) – Authorities identified the man who attempted to stab security guards at the Sylvia Rambo federal courthouse in Harrisburg on Monday. 56-year-old Joseph Camino of Braddock, Allegheny County, has been charged with assault of a federal officer and a pair of weapons charges. He was shot and wounded in the attempted attack. Authorities say Camino was in stable condition at a hospital and security guards were not injured. Camino pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in a 1988 burglary and murder of a 90-year-old woman.