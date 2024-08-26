Sunday Hunting Dates In PA Announced

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission has announced its dates for upcoming Sunday hunting. There are three Sunday hunting dates when hunters can hunt all game in season, except turkeys and migratory game birds. The Sunday dates are Nov. 17, Nov. 24, and Dec. 1. The Game Commission reminds hunters that if you are planning to hunt private land on Sunday, make sure to get a Sunday hunting landowner permission slip from the landowner before you go. Persons can access more information about this year’s Sunday hunting from the Game Commission by clicking on the banner below.

