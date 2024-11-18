Sunday Apartment Building Fire In Lancaster County

LITITZ – Units battled a Sunday morning apartment building fire in the 300 block of Creekside Lane in Warwick Township Lancaster County. Upon arrival, crews found an out of control building fire with flames coming out of the roof of the apartment building. Firefighters from Warwick Township and the surrounding areas worked to extinguish the flames. The American Red Cross is assisting 21 adults and one child affected by the fire. There’s no word on what may have sparked the fire. Anyone with information about the fire or may need help as a result of the fire can contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.