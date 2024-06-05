Sturla Education Funding Measure Passes House Panel

HARRISBURG – Education funding legislation proposed by Lancaster County Rep. Mike Sturla was approved by the PA House Education Committee. House Bill 2370 implements recommendations of the Basic Education Funding Commission’s Majority Report for public schools. Sturla said his bill provides the following 2024/25 increases: $728 million for chronically underfunded schools; $665 million in cyber charter savings; $200 million so every school district receives an increase; and $136 million in property tax relief. Critics say they did not have enough time to review the 87-page bill. Republicans were given 24-hours’ notice of the committee meeting and even less time to review the measure. Despite spending substantial taxpayer money, they say the bill lacks accountability to track student achievement. The bill moves to the full PA House.