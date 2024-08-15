Study Conducted On PSP Pullovers

HERSHEY (AP) – A new study says PA drivers get pulled over and are cited by State Police at roughly comparable rates no matter their race or ethnicity. The report of about 450,000 vehicle stops in 2023 was made public at the State Police Academy in Hershey. Researchers also say trooper decisions about how to enforce the law after they stop someone are most strongly based on legal factors and not the drivers’ or troopers’ identifying characteristics. Experts say the findings may be the result of increasing scrutiny and supervision in the field. The PA State Police have changed how they train troopers and have prioritized treating people equally. You can read the report by clicking on the banner below.

