Strange Vehicle Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – First responders were called to a vehicle accident this morning shortly before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Peach Bottom Road in Fulton Township, Lancaster County. While units responded, Lancaster County 911 advised that the vehicle was reported to be into a building. Robert Fulton Fire Company arrived and immediately upgraded the call to entrapment due to the severity of the crash and the inability to enter the structure. Once they gained access, it was determined that no occupants were in the vehicle and that the structure was vacant. The scene was cleared about 90 minutes later.