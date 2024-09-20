Stipends Coming For PA Student Teachers

HARRISBURG – After state legislators secured double the amount of funding for the new PA Student Teacher Support Program in the 2024-25 budget, over 2,000 student teachers across PA are set to receive stipends in an effort to tackle the state’s teacher shortage. Last year, $10 million was allocated. The 2024-25 budget doubled it to $20 million annually. Administered through PHEAA, the student teacher stipend recipients come from 84 post-secondary institutions across the state. PHEAA will begin disbursing the funds and awards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The program offers eligible student teachers up to $15,000 in stipends, while cooperating teachers who mentor and guide student teachers are eligible for stipends of up to $2,500. In return, student teachers commit to teaching in PA for at least three years following the completion of their certification. More information about the program can be found at pheaa.org/StudentTeacher.