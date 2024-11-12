Still Waiting In PA’s U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG – Despite the Associated Press calling Republican David McCormick the projected winner in PA’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Bob Casey has still not conceded. McCormick is currently leading Casey by over 39,000 votes, but Casey says there are still more ballots to count. The Associated Press says it called the race because McCormick was winning in areas across the state, except Philadelphia and its suburbs, though he cut Casey’s margins there from six years ago. Not enough of the outstanding votes still to be counted came from areas that Casey was winning for him to close the gap. Even if he carried six out of 10 of the outstanding votes, AP says Casey still would not have won. Even if there were far more ballots left to count than the AP estimates are actually remaining, and Casey were to win them by a far larger margin than he is now, he still would not win. An automatic recount in PA is conducted if the margin is one half of one percentage point or less. Meanwhile, N.Y. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tried to block McCormick from attending a Senate orientation held this week for new senators because the race is undecided. A number of GOP senators say they will personally escort McCormick to the orientation.