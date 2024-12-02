Statewide Assessment Scores Show Need For Transformational Change In Education According To Representative Topper

HARRISBURG – Incoming Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton) said last week the recent statewide assessment results from the Pennsylvania Department of Education show transformational change is needed in Pennsylvania’s system of education to achieve meaningful improvement. “While the statewide assessment scores released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education show some areas of improvement, it is clear we are still lagging behind our pre-COVID achievement scores and Pennsylvania students are continuing to learn at a deficit compared to their predecessors,” Topper said. According to the just-released statewide assessment scores, Pennsylvania students incrementally improved in math and science proficiency, while continuing to fall behind in English language arts.