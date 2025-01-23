States Sue To Block Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Attorneys general from 22 states have sued to block President Donald Trump’s move to end an immigration policy known as birthright citizenship guaranteeing that U.S.-born children are citizens regardless of their parents’ status. Trump’s roughly 700-word executive order, issued late Monday, amounts to a fulfillment of something he talked about during the presidential campaign. But whether it succeeds is far from certain as attorneys general in 22 states, including Delaware and Maryland, and two cities challenged the order in court on Tuesday, seeking to block the president. The White House said it’s ready to face the states in court and called the lawsuits “nothing more than an extension of the Left’s resistance.”