State Officials Recognize Suicide Prevention Month

HARRISBURG – State officials joined with suicide prevention advocacy groups, to recognize September as Suicide Prevention Month. The month provides a dedicated time to offer resources, information, and support to those who have been affected by suicide and honor survivors and lives lost to suicide. PA has 12 call centers affiliated with the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24/7 for free by calling or texting 988. Anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis or who needs help for a loved one, can contact 988 at any time and be connected to highly trained staff who will provide free and confidential support and, if needed, referrals to additional community resources. Nearly 11,000 calls were made to 988 in PA alone in August 2024. More than 90% of calls are resolved by call center staff without the assistance of EMS or law enforcement.