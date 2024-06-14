Squatters Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved Senate Bill 1236 which would codify PA law to establish more certainty for homeowners, landlords, and law enforcement who encounter squatters. Currently, property owners struggle against a system that doesn’t fully shield their rights or protect their homes. Property owners face an often painful journey to reclaim their properties. Under PA law, squatters would be considered trespassers once the landowner warns them they are not welcome and instructs them to vacate the property. Should the squatters remain after the warning, they commit the offense of defiant trespass. The bill clearly defines what constitutes a “tenant” and simplifies the process of reclaiming property from squatters.