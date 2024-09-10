Some PA Schools Receive Environmental Improvement Grants

HARRISBURG –A total of 109 PA school districts, career and technical education centers, and charter schools will receive grants to create safer facilities for students through the elimination of environmental hazards. Institutions that will receive grants can use the funding to improve water infrastructure and eliminate contamination; install point-of-use treatment devices to reduce lead and other contaminants; remediate mold or asbestos contamination; and for other projects that remediate environmental hazards in buildings. The $75 million funding for PDE’s Environmental Repairs Grants program was secured in the 2023-24 budget. Area school districts receiving grants include Lancaster, Chester County’s Avon Grove, Berks County’s Governor Mifflin, and York County’s Red Lion. You can see the complete list by clicking on the picture below.