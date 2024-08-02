Smucker Hosts Small Business Tax Policy Discussion

NEW FREEDOM – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker visited some small businesses in southern York and hosted a roundtable with businesses from York and Lancaster Counties about federal tax policies impacting the small business community. Congress is expected to consider legislative solutions to address key provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that are set to expire in 2025. Businesses are seeking an extension of the deduction in order to remain prosperous, hire more workers, and help their communities.