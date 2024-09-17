Shots Fired Into Lancaster Home

LANCASTER – Someone fired shots into a residence in Lancaster. This past Saturday, around 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Ruby Street. Several residents were inside the house when multiple rounds were fired into the house. No injuries were reported. Shell casings and bullet projectiles were located in front of the house. No suspect or suspects are in custody at this time. Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.