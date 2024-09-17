Shots Fired Hit York County Homes/Vehicles

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a shots fired call that happened this past Sunday around 10:52 p.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Bruaw Drive in Manchester Township and found that two homes and three vehicles had been struck by bullets. No residents were injured during the incident. At least nine shell casings from two different caliber handguns were collected from the scene. A witness provided a description of one shooter as a thin teen-aged black male wearing dark clothing. The witness reported the male was running from the scene while shooting a handgun back towards the homes on Bruaw Drive. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.