Shooting Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment in the 100 block of Broadway in Hanover at about 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 14. Officers arrived and found a 34-year-old Hanover man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Police learned of an altercation between the victim and his neighbor, a 39-year-old Hanover man. During the altercation, a firearm was brandished and a shot was fired, striking the victim. The suspect is described as a Hispanic, about 6’5” tall with thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen fleeing in a gray Ford 150 extended cab, north on Broadway. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident; however, the suspect is believed to be in possession of a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.