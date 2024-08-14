Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster are investigating an early morning shooting. Today at 1:54 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Ann Street for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Aid was rendered to the victim and EMS conveyed the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no danger to the public. The Bureau’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.

